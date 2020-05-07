Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Decreased by Analyst

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $111.95 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

