Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lowered by Analyst

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

