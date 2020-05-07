Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

TCMD stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $934.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allegiant Travel Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays
Allegiant Travel Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays
Booking Given New $1,790.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Booking Given New $1,790.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Builders FirstSource PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley
Builders FirstSource PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley
Russel Metals Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Russel Metals Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Tate & Lyle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Tate & Lyle Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Yeti Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Yeti Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report