Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

TCMD stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $934.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.