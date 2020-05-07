Cwm LLC Has $64,000 Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1,353.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,381,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,215,000 after purchasing an additional 363,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CGI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $64.01 on Thursday. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

