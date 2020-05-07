Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $50,532,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,098,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,943,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,472,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Landstar System stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

