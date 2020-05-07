Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

