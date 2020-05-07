Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

