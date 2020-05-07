Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

