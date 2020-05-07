MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

TSE MAG opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 85.14 and a quick ratio of 84.83. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$18.60.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,693,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,450,084.32.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.