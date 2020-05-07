NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 94 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 181.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,258,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

