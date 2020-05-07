J Kevin Gilligan Sells 3,117 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $462,749.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 1st, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,669 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $862,368.28.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

