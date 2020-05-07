United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after buying an additional 193,149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of URI stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

