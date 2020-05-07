Rupert Harrington Purchases 910,642 Shares of Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Rupert Harrington bought 910,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$100,170.62 ($71,042.99).

ASX:PPG opened at A$0.14 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million and a P/E ratio of -135.00.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

