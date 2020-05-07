Rupert Harrington Purchases 910,642 Shares of Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Rupert Harrington bought 910,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$100,170.62 ($71,042.99).
ASX:PPG opened at A$0.14 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million and a P/E ratio of -135.00.
About Pro-Pac Packaging
