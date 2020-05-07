Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $29.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABCB. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

