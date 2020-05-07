Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

