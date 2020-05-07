Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

