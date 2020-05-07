Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,717 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TER opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

