freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

freenet stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. freenet has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

