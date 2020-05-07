Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBNXF. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

