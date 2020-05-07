Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GBOKF opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.