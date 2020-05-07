Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MURGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

