SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of RLMD opened at $41.00 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,700,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,705,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 334,900 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 425,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

