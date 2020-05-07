Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

