Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Latest News

