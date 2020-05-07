WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WCAGY opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.52. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

