Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WKCMF. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

