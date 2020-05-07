Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

