Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE SRT.UN opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.43. Slate Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.73, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

