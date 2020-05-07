Scotiabank Raises Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target to C$6.25

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

U opened at C$5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $670.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.09. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

