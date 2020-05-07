Raymond James Analysts Give Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) a C$66.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.38.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$64.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.22. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,659,660. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

