Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

WTE opened at C$15.33 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

