Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

Trex stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. Trex has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

