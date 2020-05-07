William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

TREX stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

