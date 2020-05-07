Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of TS opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.27%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.