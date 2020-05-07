Texas Roadhouse Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

