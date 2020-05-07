Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Issued By Dougherty & Co (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $686.91 million, a P/E ratio of -563.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

