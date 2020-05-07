Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Lowered by B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

UTI stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2,882.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $867,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

