Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,130,000 after acquiring an additional 178,096 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

