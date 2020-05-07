Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAB. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

