SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of WH stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 427,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

