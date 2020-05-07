Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered Autoweb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.22.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

