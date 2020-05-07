Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $715,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

