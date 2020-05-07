Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

