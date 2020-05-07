JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price to $15.50

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCC. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

