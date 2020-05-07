Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $263.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $255.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.59 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $222.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

