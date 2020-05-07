Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $330.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.88.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

