Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $5.88 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

