Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $218.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.