Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

