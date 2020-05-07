Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Amarin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Amarin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

