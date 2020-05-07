Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price upped by Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRN. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.17 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 33.2% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 711,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.